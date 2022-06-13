WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died after two trucks collided in Washington County Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says around 4:30 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on SR-59. The truck drifted over the center into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with another truck traveling in the westbound lane.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

A woman who was a passenger in the truck traveling westbound sustained fatal injuries and died on the scene.

The drivers of both trucks were transported to a local hospital with “what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries,” UHP said.

Fatigue is being investigated as a contributor to the crash. Lane restrictions are in place during the crash investigation.