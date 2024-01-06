CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed and two others were injured Saturday morning after their vehicle rolled over on a Cedar City highway.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, a black Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on I-15 when it lost control on black ice roads, Haley Scheer with Utah Highway Patrol said. The vehicle reportedly rolled over, ejecting all three occupants and blocking northbound lanes.

The victims — a male adult, a female adult, and a female baby — were traveling inside the vehicle. The female adult died at the scene, Scheer said. The baby was reportedly life-flighted and the male was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The northbound traffic lanes were closed for approximately 2.5 hours for medical helicopters and to conduct an investigation, but have since reopened.

No further information has been released, including the identity of the victims.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.