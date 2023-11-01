ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in St. George.

Police in the southwestern Utah city said the collision happened around 8 p.m. near 500 North Bluff Street. The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

Drivers in the area were advised to take alternate routes as all lanes on Bluff Street were closed following the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 435–627-4300.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.