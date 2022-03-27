Sevier County, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, March 27, around 1:00pm, Sevier County Search and Rescue was called for a fallen hiker near “Bulls Head”.

The hiker, 26-year-old-Candice Thompson, was hiking with her husband when she tragically fell to her death. The fall is estimated to be between 75 and 100 feet. Richfield City Officers and an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy, once on the scene, began life saving measures. EMT’s and SAR arrived and were able to transport Thompson to a waiting ambulance. A medical helicopter was also on scene, but they were not able to get her vitals stable enough to be transported by helicopter.

Thompson was transported by ambulance to Sevier Valley Hospital where emergency care continued. Despite the efforts of the first responders and hospital they were not able to overcome the significant injuries sustained in the fall and impact and died.

While the investigation is ongoing, evidence at the scene indicates the fall was an accident and foul play is not suspected.