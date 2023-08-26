BRYCE CANYON, Utah (ABC4) — An Arizona woman was found dead at Bryce Canyon National Park early Saturday morning, according to the National Park Service.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, Bryce Canyon National Park officials received a report of a hiker who was “overdue” from a hike she had left for at 2 p.m. that day.

Officials said the hiker, identified as Jeanne Roblez Howell, 64, of Sedona, Arizona, had gone out on the Fairyland Loop trail.

Authorities from the national park, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Utah Dept. of Public Safety responded Friday afternoon to search for Howell.

Officials said her body was discovered at 1:30 a.m. the following morning, Aug. 26, in Campbell Canyon, about a mile east of the Fairyland Loop. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Garfield County medical examiner.

A cause of death has not yet been released, though NPS officials said, “A thunderstorm delivered heavy rain to the northern end of Bryce Canyon National Park on the afternoon of August 25. Flash flooding was observed in dry washes along the 8-mile Fairyland Loop trail.”

“This is a tragic event, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victim’s friends and family,” said Allana Olbrich, acting Bryce Canyon superintendent. “I also want to express the park’s appreciation for the support we’ve received from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety.”

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.