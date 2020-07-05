Woman falls to her death while taking pictures at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ (ABC4 News) – A woman from Arizona died after she fell while taking pictures at the Grand Canyon National Park on Friday.

According to the National Park Service, Maria A. Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale, Arizona was at the rim west of Mather Point at about 12:30 p.m and had been hiking off-trail taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge.

Authorities recovered her body about 100 feet below the ledge.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.

Grand Canyon National Park staff encourage all visitors to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.