GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) — A 57-year-old woman died while attempting an eight-mile hike at the Grand Canyon National Park on Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

The woman was reportedly attempting the hike in the remote Tuweep area of the Grand Canyon when she began to become “distressed” and later unconscious.

U.S. Park Rangers received reports of a distressed hiker around 6:30 p.m. and were able to arrive at the woman’s location at around 1 a.m. on Monday, July 3. Upon arrival, Rangers found the woman and she was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the U.S. Park Rangers, the woman died of heat exhaustion, as the temperature in the Tuweep area was well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The high temperature at Phantom Ranch, near the Colorado River, reportedly reached 114 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Park rangers at Grand Canyon National Park urge visitors, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers, to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks,” the National Park Service said in a press release. “An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for inner canyon portions of the Grand Canyon through Wednesday, July 5.”

Temperatures along exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade during the summer months, the National Park Service warned. Rangers said hikers should avoid hiking in the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks. Hikers could experience heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation into the 57-year-old woman’s death in coordination with the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

No other details have been provided at this time.