WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested Monday afternoon after police allegedly found methamphetamine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl in her car during a traffic stop.

Police initially stopped a car traveling on I-15 in Washington County around 5:33 p.m. because the California license plate bracket was blocking part of the numerals on the plate.

When the officer approached the car, he reported smelling a strong odor of “burnt marijuana,” according to a probable cause statement. The officer also reported that the driver’s hands were shaking, displaying multiple signs of nervousness.

The officer asked the driver, 40-year-old Maria Gomez, for her driver’s license and she explained that she did not have a driver’s license.

The officer then informed Gomez about the marijuana smell. The woman then retrieved a plastic bag from underneath her leg and gave it to the officer.

The woman was asked to exit her car and the officer asked her if she had anything illegal inside of her car, She told the officer that she was “loaded,” with methamphetamine, court records state.

During the search, police found several large gallon size bags in the trunk that were suspected of containing methamphetamine. In the back seat, police found a cardboard box that contained more large gallons sized bags suspected of containing methamphetamine. The bag also contained several bundles of small circular pills that were blue and color marked with the letter “M” on one side and “30” on the other.

The pills were counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, police say.

After the search, police seized a total of 40 pounds of methamphetamine and 5-10 pounds of the suspected fentanyl.

Gomez was booked on two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, one charge of possession of marijuana, one charge for altering a compartment for contraband, and one charge for driving on a denied license.