IVINS, Utah (ABC4) — An elderly woman was airlifted to a hospital on Monday, Dec. 5, after she fell while hiking on Red Mountain in Ivins.

According to Sgt. Darrel Cashin with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, two women went on a hike on Red Mountain around 8 a.m. when one of them, a 72-year-old woman, fell at the south base of the mountain. Her companion, a woman in her 30s, called 911 for help.

First responders, Life Flight and a Star 9 hoist helicopter responded to the scene. The helicopter reportedly had to wheel land to allow medics to start intubation on the elderly woman due to the severity of her condition.

She was then hoisted and airlifted to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office does not have an update on her current condition.

No further information is currently available.