The wreckage of a box truck that rolled before being struck by a semi on I-15 (Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed in Iron County on Thursday, Aug. 10, when their truck rolled and was struck by a semi-truck on I-15, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

In a press release, Utah Highway Patrol said the box truck was traveling southbound on I-15 when rolled “for unknown reasons” at milepost 88 near Parowan.

“Due to the way the box truck rolled and blocked the southbound roadway, a second semi-tractor was unable to see the vehicle until the last moment,” said UHP.

The driver of the semi attempted to miss the box truck but was reportedly unable to. The semi collided with the cab of the box truck. The driver of the box truck, who has been identified as Corey Brownlee, 27, of Maunakee, Wisconsin was killed on the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-15 were completely shut down due to blockage from the wreckage. For several hours, traffic was diverted to the frontage road in the area.