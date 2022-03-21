HILDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Wind damages have caused close to $200,000 worth of damages to a Utah elementary school.

After Sunday night’s windstorm, Water Canyon Elementary, a school part of the Washington County School District, is now missing part of its roof.

Courtesy: Washington County PD

Officials say the wind picked up the roof off the back of the building and wrapped it around the flagpole at the front of the school.

There were no students at the school on Monday. Crews went out to the scene on Monday to make sure the building is weatherproof until final repairs can be made.

The damage has been estimated at approximately $200,000. police say.