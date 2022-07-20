SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A wildfire has started in Zion National Park causing road closures Wednesday evening.

The Kolob Upper Fire is burning in the national park at an estimated 20 to 30 acres, according to Utah Wildfire.

Because of the fire, Kolob Terrace Road is closed from State Route 9 to Lava Point.

According to park officials, the fire started past the trailhead for Wildcat Canyon.

Courtesy: National Park Service

Firefighters from the Nationa Park Service (NPS) and others are responding.

Utah Wildfire says Zion-Canyon Scenic Drive and Zion-Mount Carmel Highway are open and not affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated.