BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) — While the wildfire near Beaver in southern Utah has burned 7,289 acres as of today, Aug. 11, it may be slowing down after last night’s rain, according to fire officials.

The fire, known as the Thompson Ridge Fire, started a week ago on Friday, Aug. 4, about 11 miles southeast of Beaver at just five acres. Seven days later, the fire has grown to over 7,000 acres and is still 0% contained, officials said.

For reference, a football field is about 1.32 acres in size, meaning the fire has blazed over the equivalent of 5,522 football fields.

While the fire has been very active over the last week, Central Utah Fire Interagency released a report today saying the rain from yesterday “helped to minimize fire behavior throughout the fire area.”

The wildfire near Beaver, Utah called the Thompson Ridge fire has burned 7,289 acres as of Aug. 11 and is 0% contained, according to the Central Utah Fire Interagency. (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

While there have been no reports of evacuations, Utah Wildfire Info recently released a new report on social media of current closures in the area due to the wildfire.

SR-153, Kent’s Lake Road (137), Upper and Lower Kent’s Lake, Little Reservoir Campground, Anderson Meadow, and LeBaron have been closed.

As of this morning, five engines, four helicopters, five dozers, six water tenders, and six crews are working on the fire, amounting to 199 people in total.