Wild horse roundup set to begin in Sulphur Springs, public invited to watch

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC News) – Managing Utah’s wild horse herds is not easy, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is ready to begin removing excess horses from the Sulphur Herd Management Area (HMA) in Beaver and Millard counties. The gathering of horses is expected to last 16 days and starts on August 15.

This year the land management officials will roundup 600 wild horses from BLM managed lands using the helicopter drive trapping method. The BLM is trying to control the population and the area can support 165-250 animals. Right now, there are approximately 1,193 horses.

Horses taken from the range will be taken to the Axtell Off-Range Contract Wild Horse facility in Axtell, Utah.

Utah’s wild horses can be spectacular and provide unique photographic opportunities, in the slideshow below renowned nature photographer Jason Sims set his lens on the horses at Utah’s Onaqui Herd Management area near Dugway.











A bachelor herd of wild mustangs surveys the wide open expanse of Utah’s west desert.



The public can observe daily helicopter operations through BLM-escorted tours, so long as conditions stay safe for both the horses and participants.

What to do if you are an observer:

According to a release sent from the BLM field office, observers must provide their own transportation, food, and water. No public restrooms will be available. The BLM recommends weather-appropriate footwear and neutral-colored clothing. Binoculars and fore-wheel drive or other high-clearance vehicles are also strongly recommended.

Details on the BLM-escorted tours will be updated each evening during the gather and announced daily on the BLM gather hotline at 801-539-4050.

Gather operations will begin on Saturday, and individuals should meet at the Border Inn located on the Utah-Nevada Border on Highway 6 and historic Highway 50 where tours will depart at 5:15 a.m. MDT.

COVID-19 guidelines for visiting parks and recreational facilities will be followed. These guidelines along with the number of visitors each day will determine the observation locations.

The release states the following COVID-19 guidelines will apply:

Always stay at least six feet from others. Avoid gathering with others outside of your household.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to use if soap and water are not available.

Do not attend the gather if you are sick, recently exposed (within 14 days) to someone with COVID-19, or are not feeling well.

Below are images of the area provided by Utahwildhorsetourist.com

Horse stands alone

A welcoming party

The Sulphur Racer

Public lands will remain open unless closures are deemed necessary to protect public safety. Outdoor recreationists and visitors should be aware there will be low flying helicopters. During the gather, no recreational use of drones is allowed in the Sulphur HMA and surrounding lands within and near highway 21 and within the Mountain Home area where wild horses may be found. Brief road closures may also be needed to allow movement of horses during gather operations.

More information will be published on the BLM’s website

To learn more about how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website or call (866) 468-7826.