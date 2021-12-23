Where to expect snow in Southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Brian Head Ski Resort employees say they’re expecting to see up to 20 inches of snow.

“This storm system is really, we really expect it to hit the mountains really hard,” says Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation.

Shaw says they expect a lot of people on the roads this Christmas weekend since many Utahns stayed home last year due to COVID-19.

“What we’re expecting is any road that you may travel that is 6,000 feet in elevation or higher, expect to see some pretty severe conditions,” he says.

With more snow expected in Brian Head, the home of a popular Southern Utah ski resort, Shaw says it’s extremely important drivers stay alert.

“This is a time, people are hitting the ski resorts, a popular holiday to do that, so there will probably be a lot of travel on those roads that are above 6,000 feet in elevation,” says Shaw.

Shaw says Utahns should have their vehicles winterized and try not to rush to your destination and leave plenty of room between vehicles, to get there safely.