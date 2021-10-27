What’s next for the Dixie State University name change?

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Tech University. That’s the name unanimously approved by the Utah Board of Higher Education for Dixie State University’s new name recommendation. Now it’s up to the state legislature to either approve or deny that name.

The controversial process of changing DSU’s name is in the final stages.

“The Utah Board of Higher Education finally was able to discuss this in their meeting and vote on our recommendation, to forward the name of Utah Tech onto the state legislature,” says Tiffany Wilson, Chairman for DSU’s Board of Trustees.

This comes after House Bill 278, proposed a year ago, required DSU leaders put together a name recommendation committee, conduct several focus groups and interviews, to ultimately remove ‘Dixie’ from the name.

“I’ve loved the identification of our community, the “Dixie spirit” here we all understand the positive perspective that we have on this name and the positive nature that exists in our community, but as I started to learn more, I realized that our perspective isn’t shared by the entire world,” says Wilson.

Two favorite themes after feedback from thousands of people, is adding ‘Utah’ along with the word ‘technology’ into the name.

“The reality is, we have to send our students out as alumni into the world as it is, not the world as we wish it were, or as it once was,” says Wilson.

Some students and locals previously reported to ABC4 their confusion with adding tech into the new name, but university officials believe it will be beneficial.

“We have companies all over southern Utah that are looking for qualified workers, we are doing everything we can to use technology to prepare students in those fields, while continuing to support every major on campus,” says Wilson.

Officials say they anticipate the legislature to make a final decision in the coming months. The next steps are rebranding and a $500,000 fund supported by the legislature, to keep Southern Utah’s heritage visible on campus.