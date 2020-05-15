What does ‘yellow’ look like for Southwest Utah?

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD), which oversees a 5-county district that includes Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield counties, will shift from a moderate “orange” risk level to a low “yellow” risk designation starting this weekend, following an announcement from Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.

Some of the state’s hardest-hit cities and counties will remain in the “orange” risk level for now, which includes Salt Lake City and West Valley City and Summit, Wasatch, and Grand counties.

The most recent COVID-19 data for Southwest Utah as of May 14 is as follows:

Southwest Utah Residents: 187 total confirmed cases, including:

7 new cases

116 recovered ( 9 new)

recovered ( new) 5 currently hospitalized (1 new)

currently hospitalized (1 new) 3 deaths (3-26-20, 4-23-20, 5-3-20)

deaths (3-26-20, 4-23-20, 5-3-20) 8,651 tests performed (as of last report received)

Washington County: 152 (7 new)

(7 new) Iron County: 29

Kane County: 3

Beaver County: 0

Garfield County: 3

SWUPHD officials tell ABC4 News they believe the “yellow” designation isn’t a whole lot different from “orange,” as social distancing, the use of face masks, and hand washing is still be considered a major public health priority. But now, all businesses can open across the state, gathering limits are increased to 50 people, and team sports can pick back up as long as participants are checked for symptoms first.

The ‘code yellow’ guidelines released by SWUPHD and pulled from the SWUPHD website are numbered and broken down in order as follows:

General Public Gatherings (Includes Church Services) Travel General Employer Households with High-Risk Individuals Healthcare Food Service Personal Services (includes Barbers, Hair Stylists, Tattoo & Body Artists, Nail Salons, and Massage Therapists) Retail (includes Grocery Stores and Pharmacies) Gyms and Fitness Centers Hospitality and Tourism Entertainment Construction, Manufacturing, and Home Repair Child Care Services Pools, Water Parks, and Spas

1: General Public:

Social Guidelines

General public takes reasonable precautions

Maintain social distancing when in public settings

Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

Private, social interactions that occur without oversight by a formal organization are allowable in groups 50 or fewer; this may be increased incrementally based on data & milestone trends

Face Coverings

Face coverings (mask, scarf, gaiter, bandana, etc.) worn in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

Change or launder cloth face coverings after each day’s use

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance

Children, including Playgrounds

Follow all social guidelines outlined above

Increased cleaning and hygiene regimen

Limit child interaction with other children in public spaces (playground equipment, etc.)

K-12 Schools

Follow all social guidelines outlined above

Follow the Business Guidelines outlined here

Reopening anticipated for the 2020-2021 school year with increased cleaning and hygiene regimen

Monitor employees and students for symptoms and have protocol in place to quarantine onsite students who will be sent home

All symptomatic children and employees should stay home from school and childcare, and will be sent home if exhibiting any symptoms

Hand sanitizer made available to faculty and students in each classroom

Seat students 6 feet apart where possible; otherwise, students should be seated as far apart as reasonably possible

Follow state and local guidance for large gatherings (assemblies, graduations, dances, recess, cafeterias, sporting events, etc.)

Details regarding face coverings will be provided by the State Board of Education

More detail operational guidance will be provided by the State Board of Education

Drivers Education, specifically on Range and Roads

Follow all social guidelines outlined above

Follow the Business Guidelines outlined here

Symptom checking of all staff at the beginning of each shift

Symptom checking of participants prior to entering the vehicle

Wash or sanitize hands before entering the vehicle and after leaving the vehicle

Appointments scheduled with enough time allowed to disinfect all surfaces between students

Outdoor Recreation. including Parks, Playgrounds, Pavilions, Parades

Follow all social guidelines outlined above

Follow the Business Guidelines outlined here

Remain at least 6 feet apart from individuals from other households while engaging in outdoor activities (walking, hiking, running, bicycling, hunting, fishing, etc.)

Avoid contact with high-touch surfaces, including handrails, trail signs, maps

Do not congregate at trailheads, parks, or other outdoor spaces

Distribution of promotional items, candy, food items, etc. during parades or spectator sporting events must be distributed in a manner that does not promote congregating

Participants (players, performers, actors) should have their symptoms checked

Follow guidelines for state and national parks

Recreation camps may operate in accordance with existing policy and health guidelines

Recreational vehicle parks may operate in accordance with existing policy and health guidelines

Roadway rest areas may open and operate in accordance with existing policy and health guidelines

Spectators maintain social distancing between household groups and wear face coverings when social distancing guidelines are difficult to maintain

2: Gatherings:

Social Guidelines

General public takes reasonable precautions

Maintain social distancing when in public settings

Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

Private, social interactions that occur without oversight by a formal organization are allowable in groups 50 or fewer; this may be increased incrementally based on data & milestone trends

Family Gatherings (Funerals, Weddings, Religious Ceremonies, etc.)

Follow all social guidelines outlined above

Medium sized group that enables all social distancing guidelines to be followed

Church Services

Follow all social guidelines outlined above

Seating arrangements should be made such that a 6-foot radius distance is maintained between each household group

Limit the number of people in a confined area to enable adequate distancing at all times.

Congregating in lobbies or meeting areas should not be allowed

Post signage to remind individuals to maintain social distancing when in common areas

Set an established window of time or provide separate entrances for high-risk individuals to enter and exit without pressure from crowds

Consider multiple meeting schedules to accommodate smaller gatherings where social distancing guidelines can be followed

Consider providing streamed services to households that prefer to participate virtually

3: Travel:

Limit out-of-state travel, quarantine 14 days upon return from high-risk areas (this quarantine protocol does not apply to an individual who travels out of state pursuant to the individual’s regular and ordinary duties as an employee of a transportation business or entity.

4: General Employer:

Employers encourage flexible working arrangements (rotating shifts, remote work, etc.). Comply with distancing guidelines. Increased cleaning regimen of high-touch areas. Monitor employees for symptoms and well-being.

All businesses open

Employers take reasonable precautions

Provide accommodations to high-risk employees; minimize face-to-face contact, assign tasks that allow these individuals to maintain a 6-foot distance from other employees or customers, implement flexible work hours or staggered shifts, allow high-risk individuals to work remotely

Symptom checking in business interactions Symptoms include fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above, cough, trouble breathing, sore throat, sudden change in taste or smell, muscle aches or pains

Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain; ensure that face coverings are available

Encourage remote work when possible; employers exercise discretion with returning to onsite work

Workplaces comply with distancing and hygiene guidelines

Limit unnecessary travel

Require employees to self-quarantine when returning from high-risk areas

Employers evaluate workforce strategy and concerns and enact strategies to minimize economic impact

Employers must not allow any individuals under isolation or quarantine to come to work at any time unless authorized by LHD

5: Households with High-Risk Individuals:

“High-risk individual” includes those over 65, those living at senior living facilities, and those of all ages with underlying medical conditions, including chronic lung disease, asthma, heart conditions, severe obesity, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, or otherwise immunocompromised (undergoing cancer treatment, smoker, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications).

Households with High-Risk Individuals

For those living with a high-risk individual, household members should conduct themselves as if they are a significant risk to the high-risk individual

Wash hands before interacting with the person, including before feeding or caring for the person

If possible, provide a protected space for high-risk household members, and ensure all utensils and surfaces are cleaned regularly

High-risk populations should take extra precaution to avoid close contact with multiple people, including having the same caretakers whenever possible

Those who are, or work with, vulnerable populations should undergo daily screening/symptom monitoring and should be tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms

Consider providing additional protections or more intensive care for high-risk household member.

Additional CDC guidance for high-risk populations can be found here.

Actions by High-Risk Individuals

Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

For any travel, use appropriate precautions; avoid high-risk areas

Telework if possible, if not, maintain 6-foot distance

When visiting friends or family, wear face coverings when within a 6-foot distance

Limit physical interactions with other high-risk individuals, except for members of your household or residence

Social interactions in groups of 20 or fewer people outside your household or residence

Limit visits to hospitals, nursing homes, or other residential care facilities

Interactions with High-Risk Individuals

Individuals not experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 take extra precautions and follow strict hygiene standards when interacting with high-risk groups

Do not interact with symptomatic individuals

Limit visits to hospitals

No visits to nursing homes and other residential care facilities

Targeted testing for those working with high-risk individuals

6: Healthcare:

Hospital Settings and Ambulatory Surgical Facilities

Each hospital and ambulatory surgical center operating in Utah shall follow the protocols developed by the Utah Hospital Association in consultation with the Utah Department of Health, titled “Utah Roadmap for Resuming Elective Procedures”

Non-hospital Setting, including Dentistry

Adhere to all protocols set forth in the following state public health order.

7: Food Service:

Dine-in service and bars are opened, with tables arranged so there is appropriate distance between diners. Increased hygiene practices for customers and staff.

Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE.

For Dine-In Services:

Dine-in services, including buffets and bars, may be open under the following requirements outlined below.

Operational Practice – Guidelines for Dine-in Restaurants Open in Orange & Yellow

Limit tables to groups of 10, preferably members of the same household

Groups of patrons at a table must maintain a distance of 6 feet from patrons of other parties at all times. Either move tables or mark off tables not to be used

In waiting areas, a 6-foot distance must be maintained between parties, whether indoor or outdoor

Maintain signage to remind individuals from separate parties to stand at least 6 feet apart; waiting area has floor markers to indicate proper spacing

Hosts preferably open doors for customers and guide them to their seats to prevent traffic or congregating; hand sanitizer available at door

Recommendation that upon entry, hosts point guests to signage that includes the following information: Outlines symptoms and encourages that if the patron, or someone they live with, has experienced COVID-19 symptoms, to please order takeout instead Symptoms include fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above, cough, trouble breathing, sore throat, sudden change in taste or smell, muscle aches or pains Recommendation for high-risk individuals to order takeout/delivery instead of dining in for the protection of that individual

Manager checks each employee for symptoms before every shift with temperatures taken and asks if any member of the employee’s household has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Log must be kept and available for inspection by the local health officer

Staff must wear face coverings at all times and perform hand hygiene between interactions with each table

Cups, lids, napkins and straws must be handed directly to customers by staff

Do not place utensils on table until patron is seated

Encourage contactless and non-signature payment; when not possible, card and payment stations must be sanitized after each use. Staff must sanitize hands between handling payment options and food/containers

Staff avoid touching items that have been placed on the table (menus, plates, utensils, pens, cups, etc.). The table will be cleared by a dedicated staff member once all guests have left

Dedicated staff member sanitizes the area occupied by customers upon departure including tables, menus, pens, salt and pepper shakers, etc. Consider use of disposable items if necessary

The restaurant may not operate if PPE, EPA-approved disinfectants and sanitizers, soap, and other necessary cleaning supplies are not available; sanitizer is effective against COVID-19. Chlorine (bleach) at 100-200 ppm is recommended

Hand sanitizer must be available immediately adjacent to bathrooms

Close restaurant for cleaning and disinfecting in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Cleaning and disinfecting includes all tables, chairs, door handles, floors, bathrooms, and any high-touch surfaces

Buffet and self-serve restaurants will provide utensils, cups, plates and other service items only from the counter where food is ordered. None of these items will be accessible to the public. Buffet style restaurants will provide servers who will serve the meals from buffet to limit exposure. Patrons will not be allowed within 6 feet of the food serving area

Stagger workstations so employees are not facing one another and are 6 feet apart

To-go boxes, pizza boxes, paper cups, and any other paper product that touches food must be treated as food

Staff must use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods (including ice). Gloves are not required when handling foods that have yet to be cooked

Indoor playgrounds in restaurants remain closed

For Takeout Services:

Symptom checking of employees

Staff wear face coverings

Stagger workstations so workers can maintain a 6-foot distance and do not face one another

Encourage contactless payment; if not possible, disinfect transaction terminal between customers

Staff must sanitize hands between handling payment options and food/containers

When delivering food, drivers use hand sanitizer before passing delivery to customers and use disposable containers/packaging that do not need to be returned

Employers provide personal protection equipment such as face coverings, hair nets, gloves, overalls

Customers voluntarily provide contact information to assist with contact tracing efforts

8: Personal Services (includes Barbers, Hair Stylists, Tattoo & Body Artists, Nail Salons, and Massage Therapists)

Industry open under strict hygiene protocols. Service provider and customer must wear face coverings. Meticulous monitoring of symptoms

Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE .

. Both service provider and client must wear face coverings. Exception given for clients when mask interferes with service

Symptom checking of all staff at the beginning of each shift, with a log that can be made available for inspection by health department

Screen clients upon entering the facility with a questionnaire asking about symptoms, travel, and any sicknesses in the home

Procedure/service area surfaces are disinfected between each client

Appointments scheduled with enough time allowed to disinfect all procedure surfaces between services

Service provider maintains log of appointments with customer contact information to assist with contact tracing efforts

When services are not being directly provided, 6 feet of physical distance must be maintained. This includes in waiting areas and between clients at all times

Contactless payment encouraged; financial equipment disinfected after each transaction

9: Retail (includes Grocery Stores and Pharmacies)

Retail establishments create a safe environment for customers and staff with frequent reminders on distancing and hygiene. Monitor employees for symptoms. Customers and employees wear face coverings.

Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE

Face coverings are worn for interactions that take place within a 6-foot distance

Maintain signage to remind and help individuals stand at least 6 feet apart, including in store check-out lines

Assign an employee to disinfect carts and baskets regularly

Resume to normal patron capacity if social distancing guidelines can be maintained

Make hand sanitizer readily available to customers and employees (at checkout counters and entrances, etc.)

Set an established daily window of time for high-risk individuals to come in without pressure from crowds

One-way aisles to support physical distancing

Consider installing a clear plastic partition between cashier and customer where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of distance

Deliver products through curbside pick-up or delivery for high-risk populations when possible

Specific Guidance for Grocery & Pharmacy

Separate order and delivery areas to keep customers from waiting too long in confined areas together

Self-serving food areas follow guidelines for Moderate and Low Risk here ; does not include fresh produce

; does not include fresh produce Only make bulk items available if they are individually packaged

Allow individuals to bring their own bags, mugs, or other reusable items from home

If possible, waive prescription delivery fees for high-risk individuals

10: Gyms and Fitness Centers:

Recommended closure of fitness centers and gyms; if open, fitness centers and gyms should follow strict distancing and cleaning guidance

Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE.

Employees must go through symptom checking before every shift, including temperature. Log must be kept and available for inspection by health department

Screen patrons upon entering the facility with a questionnaire asking about symptoms, travel, and any sicknesses in the home

Employees must wear face coverings; patrons encouraged to wear face coverings whenever possible

Patrons of different households must maintain 10 feet of distance at all times (limit the number of patrons, space or close off equipment accordingly)

Do not engage in sporting activities requiring teammates or opponents to be closer than 10′ from one another

Skills development and conditioning activities are allowable under social distancing guidelines

Staff must disinfect all equipment after each use

No sign-in sheets, touchpads, or touch surfaces required for entry

High-risk individuals discouraged from using facilities at this time

Follow pool guidance outlined HERE.

11: Hospitality and Tourism:

Precautions taken with shared spaces; additional caution is taken with extra sanitation of all areas of the property

Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE

Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

Maintain signage to remind groups to stand at least 6 feet apart and avoid congregating in common areas

Digital check-in and checkout encouraged

Symptomatic guests should stay in their room and wear a face covering anytime they leave the room

Consider designating one staff member to attend to sick guests

Launder all exposed linens and cleaning supplies separately

Pools follow guidelines HERE

Fitness centers follow guidelines HERE

Restaurants follow guidelines HERE

12: Entertainment:

In-person operation of this industry is allowable under increased cleaning regimen and operational protocols in place to ensure safe distancing restrictions are met

Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE

Must have ability to track attendance

No temporary mass gatherings as defined in Rule R392-400

Event size can exceed 50 individuals if organizational oversight can be provided that ensures guidelines are followed

A 6-foot distance must be maintained between each household group at all times while seated

For reserved-seating facilities, facility capacity is dependent on ability to block reserved seats (demonstrated on digital seat map) to ensure safe radius

Set an established window time for high-risk groups to come in without pressure from crowds and/or separate entrances and queues

Limit the number of people in a confined area to enable adequate distancing at all times

Maintain signage to remind and help individuals stand at least 6 feet apart when in common areas or while visiting exhibits (museums, zoos, aquariums, aviaries, botanical gardens, etc.)

Distribution of promotional items, candy, food items, etc. during parades or spectator sporting events must be distributed in a manner that does not promote congregating

Congregating at any point is not allowed

Encourage contactless payment; disinfect between transactions at facility stores/gift shops and comply with other retail recommendations

Participants (players, performers, actors, etc.) in events should have their symptoms checked

Dedicated staff for sanitizing high-touch areas

Concessions

Serving and seating protocols consistent with restaurant guidance

Maintain 6-foot distancing for all lines

Encourage contactless payment

To the extent reasonable, serve grab-and-go food items

Any concessions/restaurant seating is compliant with restaurant dine-in recommendations

13: Construction, Manufacturing, and Home Repair:

Home Repair

Operates under the General Guidelines for Employers. Strict hygiene.

Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE

Inquire if homes have symptomatic individuals and exercise caution

Monitor symptoms of employees

Wash or sanitize hands before and after leaving a home

Wear face coverings and gloves, changing between each site

Disinfect tools after each site

Share estimates, invoices, and other documentation electronically

Construction, General Contractors, and Manufacturing

Operates under the General Guidelines for Employers. Strict hygiene and reduced group interactions.

Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE

Ensure nobody with symptoms enters a job site

Provide additional hand washing stations; wash or sanitize hands before and after leaving a site

Wear face coverings and gloves

Clean and disinfect project sites, including high-touch surfaces and tools frequently

Share estimates, invoices, and other documentation electronically

14: Childcare Services:

Enhanced cleaning and distancing protocols. No symptomatic children.

Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting

Limit mixing the groups of children (keep in separate rooms, allow on the playground at different times)

Children from the same household are kept in the same group whenever possible

Don’t use toys that can’t be washed and disinfected

All individuals must wash hands with soap and running water upon arrival

Children and staff should stay home if they’re sick

Children and staff are screened for symptoms

If there is a confirmed case, facility must be closed and alert local health department

All high-touch surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected regularly

The provider must restrict offsite activities to places or environments where social distance and proper cleaning practices can be controlled

When handling food, follow guidelines for moderate and low risk HERE

15: Pools, Water Parks, and Spas:

Social Guidelines

General public takes extreme precautions

Maintain social distancing when in public settings

Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain

In-person interactions limited to individual households and those who have been following recommended distancing/hygiene guidelines; increase use of virtual interactions

Leave home infrequently

Social interactions in groups of 20 or fewer

Pool, Water Park, Spa Guidelines

Follow all social guidelines outlined above

Open plunge operates at a reduced capacity that enables appropriate social distancing to be maintained between household groups on pool deck

6-foot social distancing is maintained on pool deck

Lap swimming resumes to normal capacity

Swim team and swim lessons are allowed as long as social distancing is allowed on pool deck

Maintain signage that encourages social distancing guidelines to be met at all times

