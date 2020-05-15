What does ‘yellow’ look like for Southwest Utah?

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD), which oversees a 5-county district that includes Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield counties, will shift from a moderate “orange” risk level to a low “yellow” risk designation starting this weekend, following an announcement from Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.
Some of the state’s hardest-hit cities and counties will remain in the “orange” risk level for now, which includes Salt Lake City and West Valley City and Summit, Wasatch, and Grand counties.
The most recent COVID-19 data for Southwest Utah as of May 14 is as follows:
Southwest Utah Residents: 187 total confirmed cases, including:
- 7 new cases
- 116 recovered (9 new)
- 5 currently hospitalized (1 new)
- 3 deaths (3-26-20, 4-23-20, 5-3-20)
- 8,651 tests performed (as of last report received)
- Washington County: 152 (7 new)
- Iron County: 29
- Kane County: 3
- Beaver County: 0
- Garfield County: 3
SWUPHD officials tell ABC4 News they believe the “yellow” designation isn’t a whole lot different from “orange,” as social distancing, the use of face masks, and hand washing is still be considered a major public health priority. But now, all businesses can open across the state, gathering limits are increased to 50 people, and team sports can pick back up as long as participants are checked for symptoms first.
The ‘code yellow’ guidelines released by SWUPHD and pulled from the SWUPHD website are numbered and broken down in order as follows:
- General Public
- Gatherings (Includes Church Services)
- Travel
- General Employer
- Households with High-Risk Individuals
- Healthcare
- Food Service
- Personal Services (includes Barbers, Hair Stylists, Tattoo & Body Artists, Nail Salons, and Massage Therapists)
- Retail (includes Grocery Stores and Pharmacies)
- Gyms and Fitness Centers
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Entertainment
- Construction, Manufacturing, and Home Repair
- Child Care Services
- Pools, Water Parks, and Spas
1: General Public:
Social Guidelines
- General public takes reasonable precautions
- Maintain social distancing when in public settings
- Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain
- Private, social interactions that occur without oversight by a formal organization are allowable in groups 50 or fewer; this may be increased incrementally based on data & milestone trends
Face Coverings
- Face coverings (mask, scarf, gaiter, bandana, etc.) worn in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain
- Change or launder cloth face coverings after each day’s use
- Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under the age of 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance
Children, including Playgrounds
- Follow all social guidelines outlined above
- Increased cleaning and hygiene regimen
- Limit child interaction with other children in public spaces (playground equipment, etc.)
K-12 Schools
- Follow all social guidelines outlined above
- Follow the Business Guidelines outlined here
- Reopening anticipated for the 2020-2021 school year with increased cleaning and hygiene regimen
- Monitor employees and students for symptoms and have protocol in place to quarantine onsite students who will be sent home
- All symptomatic children and employees should stay home from school and childcare, and will be sent home if exhibiting any symptoms
- Hand sanitizer made available to faculty and students in each classroom
- Seat students 6 feet apart where possible; otherwise, students should be seated as far apart as reasonably possible
- Follow state and local guidance for large gatherings (assemblies, graduations, dances, recess, cafeterias, sporting events, etc.)
- Details regarding face coverings will be provided by the State Board of Education
- More detail operational guidance will be provided by the State Board of Education
Drivers Education, specifically on Range and Roads
- Follow all social guidelines outlined above
- Follow the Business Guidelines outlined here
- Symptom checking of all staff at the beginning of each shift
- Symptom checking of participants prior to entering the vehicle
- Wash or sanitize hands before entering the vehicle and after leaving the vehicle
- Appointments scheduled with enough time allowed to disinfect all surfaces between students
Outdoor Recreation. including Parks, Playgrounds, Pavilions, Parades
- Follow all social guidelines outlined above
- Follow the Business Guidelines outlined here
- Remain at least 6 feet apart from individuals from other households while engaging in outdoor activities (walking, hiking, running, bicycling, hunting, fishing, etc.)
- Avoid contact with high-touch surfaces, including handrails, trail signs, maps
- Do not congregate at trailheads, parks, or other outdoor spaces
- Distribution of promotional items, candy, food items, etc. during parades or spectator sporting events must be distributed in a manner that does not promote congregating
- Participants (players, performers, actors) should have their symptoms checked
- Follow guidelines for state and national parks
- Recreation camps may operate in accordance with existing policy and health guidelines
- Recreational vehicle parks may operate in accordance with existing policy and health guidelines
- Roadway rest areas may open and operate in accordance with existing policy and health guidelines
- Spectators maintain social distancing between household groups and wear face coverings when social distancing guidelines are difficult to maintain
2: Gatherings:
Social Guidelines
- General public takes reasonable precautions
- Maintain social distancing when in public settings
- Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain
- Private, social interactions that occur without oversight by a formal organization are allowable in groups 50 or fewer; this may be increased incrementally based on data & milestone trends
Family Gatherings (Funerals, Weddings, Religious Ceremonies, etc.)
- Follow all social guidelines outlined above
- Medium sized group that enables all social distancing guidelines to be followed
Church Services
- Follow all social guidelines outlined above
- Seating arrangements should be made such that a 6-foot radius distance is maintained between each household group
- Limit the number of people in a confined area to enable adequate distancing at all times.
- Congregating in lobbies or meeting areas should not be allowed
- Post signage to remind individuals to maintain social distancing when in common areas
- Set an established window of time or provide separate entrances for high-risk individuals to enter and exit without pressure from crowds
- Consider multiple meeting schedules to accommodate smaller gatherings where social distancing guidelines can be followed
- Consider providing streamed services to households that prefer to participate virtually
3: Travel:
Limit out-of-state travel, quarantine 14 days upon return from high-risk areas (this quarantine protocol does not apply to an individual who travels out of state pursuant to the individual’s regular and ordinary duties as an employee of a transportation business or entity.
4: General Employer:
Employers encourage flexible working arrangements (rotating shifts, remote work, etc.). Comply with distancing guidelines. Increased cleaning regimen of high-touch areas. Monitor employees for symptoms and well-being.
- All businesses open
- Employers take reasonable precautions
- Provide accommodations to high-risk employees; minimize face-to-face contact, assign tasks that allow these individuals to maintain a 6-foot distance from other employees or customers, implement flexible work hours or staggered shifts, allow high-risk individuals to work remotely
- Symptom checking in business interactions
- Symptoms include fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above, cough, trouble breathing, sore throat, sudden change in taste or smell, muscle aches or pains
- Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain; ensure that face coverings are available
- Encourage remote work when possible; employers exercise discretion with returning to onsite work
- Workplaces comply with distancing and hygiene guidelines
- Limit unnecessary travel
- Require employees to self-quarantine when returning from high-risk areas
- Employers evaluate workforce strategy and concerns and enact strategies to minimize economic impact
- Employers must not allow any individuals under isolation or quarantine to come to work at any time unless authorized by LHD
5: Households with High-Risk Individuals:
“High-risk individual” includes those over 65, those living at senior living facilities, and those of all ages with underlying medical conditions, including chronic lung disease, asthma, heart conditions, severe obesity, chronic kidney disease, liver disease, or otherwise immunocompromised (undergoing cancer treatment, smoker, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications).
Households with High-Risk Individuals
For those living with a high-risk individual, household members should conduct themselves as if they are a significant risk to the high-risk individual
- Wash hands before interacting with the person, including before feeding or caring for the person
- If possible, provide a protected space for high-risk household members, and ensure all utensils and surfaces are cleaned regularly
- High-risk populations should take extra precaution to avoid close contact with multiple people, including having the same caretakers whenever possible
- Those who are, or work with, vulnerable populations should undergo daily screening/symptom monitoring and should be tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms
- Consider providing additional protections or more intensive care for high-risk household member.
- Additional CDC guidance for high-risk populations can be found here.
Actions by High-Risk Individuals
- Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain
- For any travel, use appropriate precautions; avoid high-risk areas
- Telework if possible, if not, maintain 6-foot distance
- When visiting friends or family, wear face coverings when within a 6-foot distance
- Limit physical interactions with other high-risk individuals, except for members of your household or residence
- Social interactions in groups of 20 or fewer people outside your household or residence
- Limit visits to hospitals, nursing homes, or other residential care facilities
Interactions with High-Risk Individuals
- Individuals not experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 take extra precautions and follow strict hygiene standards when interacting with high-risk groups
- Do not interact with symptomatic individuals
- Limit visits to hospitals
- No visits to nursing homes and other residential care facilities
- Targeted testing for those working with high-risk individuals
6: Healthcare:
Hospital Settings and Ambulatory Surgical Facilities
Each hospital and ambulatory surgical center operating in Utah shall follow the protocols developed by the Utah Hospital Association in consultation with the Utah Department of Health, titled “Utah Roadmap for Resuming Elective Procedures”
Non-hospital Setting, including Dentistry
Adhere to all protocols set forth in the following state public health order.
7: Food Service:
Dine-in service and bars are opened, with tables arranged so there is appropriate distance between diners. Increased hygiene practices for customers and staff.
- Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE.
For Dine-In Services:
- Dine-in services, including buffets and bars, may be open under the following requirements outlined below.
Operational Practice – Guidelines for Dine-in Restaurants Open in Orange & Yellow
- Limit tables to groups of 10, preferably members of the same household
- Groups of patrons at a table must maintain a distance of 6 feet from patrons of other parties at all times. Either move tables or mark off tables not to be used
- In waiting areas, a 6-foot distance must be maintained between parties, whether indoor or outdoor
- Maintain signage to remind individuals from separate parties to stand at least 6 feet apart; waiting area has floor markers to indicate proper spacing
- Hosts preferably open doors for customers and guide them to their seats to prevent traffic or congregating; hand sanitizer available at door
- Recommendation that upon entry, hosts point guests to signage that includes the following information:
- Outlines symptoms and encourages that if the patron, or someone they live with, has experienced COVID-19 symptoms, to please order takeout instead
- Symptoms include fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or above, cough, trouble breathing, sore throat, sudden change in taste or smell, muscle aches or pains
- Recommendation for high-risk individuals to order takeout/delivery instead of dining in for the protection of that individual
- Outlines symptoms and encourages that if the patron, or someone they live with, has experienced COVID-19 symptoms, to please order takeout instead
- Manager checks each employee for symptoms before every shift with temperatures taken and asks if any member of the employee’s household has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days. Log must be kept and available for inspection by the local health officer
- Staff must wear face coverings at all times and perform hand hygiene between interactions with each table
- Cups, lids, napkins and straws must be handed directly to customers by staff
- Do not place utensils on table until patron is seated
- Encourage contactless and non-signature payment; when not possible, card and payment stations must be sanitized after each use. Staff must sanitize hands between handling payment options and food/containers
- Staff avoid touching items that have been placed on the table (menus, plates, utensils, pens, cups, etc.). The table will be cleared by a dedicated staff member once all guests have left
- Dedicated staff member sanitizes the area occupied by customers upon departure including tables, menus, pens, salt and pepper shakers, etc. Consider use of disposable items if necessary
- The restaurant may not operate if PPE, EPA-approved disinfectants and sanitizers, soap, and other necessary cleaning supplies are not available; sanitizer is effective against COVID-19. Chlorine (bleach) at 100-200 ppm is recommended
- Hand sanitizer must be available immediately adjacent to bathrooms
- Close restaurant for cleaning and disinfecting in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Cleaning and disinfecting includes all tables, chairs, door handles, floors, bathrooms, and any high-touch surfaces
- Buffet and self-serve restaurants will provide utensils, cups, plates and other service items only from the counter where food is ordered. None of these items will be accessible to the public. Buffet style restaurants will provide servers who will serve the meals from buffet to limit exposure. Patrons will not be allowed within 6 feet of the food serving area
- Stagger workstations so employees are not facing one another and are 6 feet apart
- To-go boxes, pizza boxes, paper cups, and any other paper product that touches food must be treated as food
- Staff must use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods (including ice). Gloves are not required when handling foods that have yet to be cooked
- Indoor playgrounds in restaurants remain closed
For Takeout Services:
- Symptom checking of employees
- Staff wear face coverings
- Stagger workstations so workers can maintain a 6-foot distance and do not face one another
- Encourage contactless payment; if not possible, disinfect transaction terminal between customers
- Staff must sanitize hands between handling payment options and food/containers
- When delivering food, drivers use hand sanitizer before passing delivery to customers and use disposable containers/packaging that do not need to be returned
- Employers provide personal protection equipment such as face coverings, hair nets, gloves, overalls
- Customers voluntarily provide contact information to assist with contact tracing efforts
8: Personal Services (includes Barbers, Hair Stylists, Tattoo & Body Artists, Nail Salons, and Massage Therapists)
Industry open under strict hygiene protocols. Service provider and customer must wear face coverings. Meticulous monitoring of symptoms
- Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE.
- Both service provider and client must wear face coverings. Exception given for clients when mask interferes with service
- Symptom checking of all staff at the beginning of each shift, with a log that can be made available for inspection by health department
- Screen clients upon entering the facility with a questionnaire asking about symptoms, travel, and any sicknesses in the home
- Procedure/service area surfaces are disinfected between each client
- Appointments scheduled with enough time allowed to disinfect all procedure surfaces between services
- Service provider maintains log of appointments with customer contact information to assist with contact tracing efforts
- When services are not being directly provided, 6 feet of physical distance must be maintained. This includes in waiting areas and between clients at all times
- Contactless payment encouraged; financial equipment disinfected after each transaction
9: Retail (includes Grocery Stores and Pharmacies)
Retail establishments create a safe environment for customers and staff with frequent reminders on distancing and hygiene. Monitor employees for symptoms. Customers and employees wear face coverings.
- Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE
- Face coverings are worn for interactions that take place within a 6-foot distance
- Maintain signage to remind and help individuals stand at least 6 feet apart, including in store check-out lines
- Assign an employee to disinfect carts and baskets regularly
- Resume to normal patron capacity if social distancing guidelines can be maintained
- Make hand sanitizer readily available to customers and employees (at checkout counters and entrances, etc.)
- Set an established daily window of time for high-risk individuals to come in without pressure from crowds
- One-way aisles to support physical distancing
- Consider installing a clear plastic partition between cashier and customer where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of distance
- Deliver products through curbside pick-up or delivery for high-risk populations when possible
Specific Guidance for Grocery & Pharmacy
- Separate order and delivery areas to keep customers from waiting too long in confined areas together
- Self-serving food areas follow guidelines for Moderate and Low Risk here; does not include fresh produce
- Only make bulk items available if they are individually packaged
- Allow individuals to bring their own bags, mugs, or other reusable items from home
- If possible, waive prescription delivery fees for high-risk individuals
10: Gyms and Fitness Centers:
Recommended closure of fitness centers and gyms; if open, fitness centers and gyms should follow strict distancing and cleaning guidance
- Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE.
- Employees must go through symptom checking before every shift, including temperature. Log must be kept and available for inspection by health department
- Screen patrons upon entering the facility with a questionnaire asking about symptoms, travel, and any sicknesses in the home
- Employees must wear face coverings; patrons encouraged to wear face coverings whenever possible
- Patrons of different households must maintain 10 feet of distance at all times (limit the number of patrons, space or close off equipment accordingly)
- Do not engage in sporting activities requiring teammates or opponents to be closer than 10′ from one another
- Skills development and conditioning activities are allowable under social distancing guidelines
- Staff must disinfect all equipment after each use
- No sign-in sheets, touchpads, or touch surfaces required for entry
- High-risk individuals discouraged from using facilities at this time
- Follow pool guidance outlined HERE.
11: Hospitality and Tourism:
Precautions taken with shared spaces; additional caution is taken with extra sanitation of all areas of the property
- Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE
- Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain
- Maintain signage to remind groups to stand at least 6 feet apart and avoid congregating in common areas
- Digital check-in and checkout encouraged
- Symptomatic guests should stay in their room and wear a face covering anytime they leave the room
- Consider designating one staff member to attend to sick guests
- Launder all exposed linens and cleaning supplies separately
- Pools follow guidelines HERE
- Fitness centers follow guidelines HERE
- Restaurants follow guidelines HERE
12: Entertainment:
In-person operation of this industry is allowable under increased cleaning regimen and operational protocols in place to ensure safe distancing restrictions are met
- Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE
- Must have ability to track attendance
- No temporary mass gatherings as defined in Rule R392-400
- Event size can exceed 50 individuals if organizational oversight can be provided that ensures guidelines are followed
- A 6-foot distance must be maintained between each household group at all times while seated
- For reserved-seating facilities, facility capacity is dependent on ability to block reserved seats (demonstrated on digital seat map) to ensure safe radius
- Set an established window time for high-risk groups to come in without pressure from crowds and/or separate entrances and queues
- Limit the number of people in a confined area to enable adequate distancing at all times
- Maintain signage to remind and help individuals stand at least 6 feet apart when in common areas or while visiting exhibits (museums, zoos, aquariums, aviaries, botanical gardens, etc.)
- Distribution of promotional items, candy, food items, etc. during parades or spectator sporting events must be distributed in a manner that does not promote congregating
- Congregating at any point is not allowed
- Encourage contactless payment; disinfect between transactions at facility stores/gift shops and comply with other retail recommendations
- Participants (players, performers, actors, etc.) in events should have their symptoms checked
- Dedicated staff for sanitizing high-touch areas
Concessions
- Serving and seating protocols consistent with restaurant guidance
- Maintain 6-foot distancing for all lines
- Encourage contactless payment
- To the extent reasonable, serve grab-and-go food items
- Any concessions/restaurant seating is compliant with restaurant dine-in recommendations
13: Construction, Manufacturing, and Home Repair:
Home Repair
Operates under the General Guidelines for Employers. Strict hygiene.
- Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE
- Inquire if homes have symptomatic individuals and exercise caution
- Monitor symptoms of employees
- Wash or sanitize hands before and after leaving a home
- Wear face coverings and gloves, changing between each site
- Disinfect tools after each site
- Share estimates, invoices, and other documentation electronically
Construction, General Contractors, and Manufacturing
Operates under the General Guidelines for Employers. Strict hygiene and reduced group interactions.
- Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE
- Ensure nobody with symptoms enters a job site
- Provide additional hand washing stations; wash or sanitize hands before and after leaving a site
- Wear face coverings and gloves
- Clean and disinfect project sites, including high-touch surfaces and tools frequently
- Share estimates, invoices, and other documentation electronically
14: Childcare Services:
Enhanced cleaning and distancing protocols. No symptomatic children.
- Follow all employer guidelines outlined HERE
- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting
- Limit mixing the groups of children (keep in separate rooms, allow on the playground at different times)
- Children from the same household are kept in the same group whenever possible
- Don’t use toys that can’t be washed and disinfected
- All individuals must wash hands with soap and running water upon arrival
- Children and staff should stay home if they’re sick
- Children and staff are screened for symptoms
- If there is a confirmed case, facility must be closed and alert local health department
- All high-touch surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected regularly
- The provider must restrict offsite activities to places or environments where social distance and proper cleaning practices can be controlled
- When handling food, follow guidelines for moderate and low risk HERE
15: Pools, Water Parks, and Spas:
Social Guidelines
- General public takes extreme precautions
- Maintain social distancing when in public settings
- Face coverings worn in settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain
- In-person interactions limited to individual households and those who have been following recommended distancing/hygiene guidelines; increase use of virtual interactions
- Leave home infrequently
- Social interactions in groups of 20 or fewer
Pool, Water Park, Spa Guidelines
- Follow all social guidelines outlined above
- Open plunge operates at a reduced capacity that enables appropriate social distancing to be maintained between household groups on pool deck
- 6-foot social distancing is maintained on pool deck
- Lap swimming resumes to normal capacity
- Swim team and swim lessons are allowed as long as social distancing is allowed on pool deck
- Maintain signage that encourages social distancing guidelines to be met at all times
