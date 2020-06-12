West Jordan man drowns in Lake Powell

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 46-year-old West Jordan man has drowned in Lake Powell.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials received a report at 6:33 p.m. of a possible drowning on Lake Powell. The National Park Service Rangers and medical ambulance were dispatched to the Stateline Boat Ramp to give assistance, according to officials.

Witnesses told officials that Justin Shannon was part of a group of seven friends on a private vessel in Wahweap Bay on Lake Powell in Kane County near Paige, Arizona.

A member of the group reportedly jumped in the water and was not wearing a life jacket. High winds began while the individual was in the water and he began to struggle, according to officials.

Shannon jumped into the water to provide assistance but officials say he was not wearing a life jacket either and also began to struggle.

Officials say windy conditions caused the boat to drift away from the swimmers and mechanical problems also delayed restarting the vessel. A Type IV throwable device was tossed toward the Shannon but officials say he was unable to grab the device. The vessel was restarted and boated toward the Shannon.

A passenger onboard jumped into the water and saved the first swimmer by helping them into a life jacket and grabbed Shannon who was underwater. Officials say Shannon was moved back onboard the vessel and was given CPR as he was taken about one mile south to the Stateline Launch Ramp.

Upon arriving, NPS Rangers said two off-duty volunteer firefighters provided CPR to Shannon. NPS rangers and other emergency personnel continued life-saving efforts without success. Officials say Shannon did not respond to medical interventions and continuous CPR and was pronounced dead on scene at about 8 p.m.

Mosdells Mortuary transported Shannon to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City for an autopsy. The incident is still under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, and the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials want to remind all boaters to be aware of changing weather conditions, to immediately seek safe haven in high winds or storms, and to always wear life jackets when boating and recreating on or around water.

More safety information can be found on their website.

