As winter storms continue to roll through the state, thousands of travelers can expect challenging driving conditions for holiday travel. Out of the 270 crashes troopers responded to Monday, Utah Highway Patrol says dozens of them happened in Southern Utah, and with icy and slick conditions, authorities are asking drivers to avoid the roads if they can.

"If you're a little bit late to a family function, that's OK," said Todd Abbott with the Utah Department of Transportation Incident Management Team. "I'd rather have people arrive late and alive than not show up at all."