‘We weren’t prepared’: Clean-up underway after flash floods hit St. George homes

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Residents around Bloomington Hills Drive are cleaning up after their homes were hit by flash floods Wednesday night.

“Our garage, drive way started to flood and then we got out, and it started to just come out from here, like a river, all the way down,” says Joshua Lui.

Lui says he’s lived here for four years and it’s something he sees annually on Hemlock Circle, but this is the worst yet.

“The drainage back here, it just runs off from the Bus Depot, the school district and it just kind of comes up here from behind out neighbors yard, that’s our drain, you can see the water from behind the hill just comes down here,” he says.

Tiffany Mitchell of the St. George Police Department says locals should know they can prepare their own sandbags for free at 525 E. Brigham Road.

“We could possibly get more thunder storms over the next few days, specifically we’ve got tonight even, we’ve got some warning coming later in the evenings,” says Officer Mitchell.

And be prepared for the possibility of more flash flooding.

“If you get stuck In water, stay in your vehicle, if you can we don’t want people to get out and maybe get swept away, last year we actually had someone get swept away and get swept under a car, we just want people to be safe, so just think before you do something,” she says.

“It’s just freaky you know, it comes out of no where, you know and we weren’t prepared and you just don’t know where it’s going to hit,” says Lui.

Mitchell says residents should also clean up areas where water can gather and cause flooding in case more storms hit tonight into the weekend.