ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Wayback Burgers is hosting a grand opening for their new St. George location on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The new addition to the franchise is located at 2134 East Riverside Drive, Suite B2.

The festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. and go until 10 p.m. As part of the opening day celebration, guests at Wayback Burgers can enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free Classic Burger and a free shake in the restaurant, available from 3-4 p.m.

Guests can also enter to win various prizes, including an Oculus virtual reality headset, Apple Airpods, and Wayback Burgers gift cards.

At the event, Wayback Burgers will reportedly present a $2,500 check to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Utah County.

Wayback Burgers has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America since 2018, raising more than $850,000 to help youth reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. They donate a proceed of every burger and sandwich sold.

Wayback Burgers of St. George is the first location owned and operated by Arturo Ramirez. He was inspired to open his own Wayback Burgers after learning about its “incredible franchisee program,” according to a release. Ramirez reportedly has a passion for food and business operations, values the support of the local St. George community, and looks forward to sharing the Wayback Burgers dining experience.