Waterfalls at Gunlock State Park stopped due to high visitation

GUNLOCK STATE PARK, Utah (ABC4 News)- Utah State Park officials have “turned off” the waterfalls at Gunlock State Park after “high levels of visitation,” officials said Wednesday.

The park remains open, but a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter at this time.

“High levels of visitation have made it difficult for individuals and families to social distance

themselves from others during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release from Utah State Park officials stated.

RELATED: Residents spearhead cleanup efforts after Gunlock State Park trashed with litter

State park officials will be inforcing traffic measures in the area to help mitigate congestion.

Parking near the falls and within the state park will be restricted to designated parking areas only, and limited to the west side of the road along Gunlock Road.

Note: To prevent the water from spilling over the dam, which creates the waterfalls, the district

has released water from the base of the dam. This modification will not impact flows into the

Santa Clara River or downstream uses.

What others are reading: