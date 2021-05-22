WATCH: Officers rescue dogs from St.George house fire

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Three dogs were rescued from a house fire by the St.George Police and Fire Department, Friday.

According to the St.George Police Department, as firefighters battled flames, Officer McCullough, LT. Williams and Officer Gardiner kicked in a door of a burning home, in an effort to rescue two dogs inside.

Officials say as the dogs were evacuated, they repaid their rescuers with a couple of “doggie kisses.”

“Much later, we learned there was a 3rd dog possibly still inside the home. As fate was would have it, members of the St. George Fire Dept. found the dog inside,” the St.George Police Department shares.

According to the team, the dog was then returned to the owner and then rushed to an area veterinary hospital.

The current condition of the dogs are unknown at this time. It is also unknown if there have been any other reported injuries as a result of the fire.

“We are very proud of these individuals who risked their lives (and uniform) to save these animals. Great job,” shares the St.George Police Department.