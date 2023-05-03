NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — On Wednesday, students of Juab High School are shown a mock fatal crash scene that was supposedly caused by an impaired driver as a reminder to drive responsibly.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, students got a run down of what a fatal crash scene looks like, as well as everything that needs to come together to provide care for those involved.

In the video, it appears that students were sitting at the edge of a parking lot as they watch the mock crash scene. They saw two smashed cars and what appears to be an unconscious person on the sidewalk.

Then, several police vehicles arrive at the mock crash scene. They check the vehicles for passengers and begin to provide help. This includes members of the fire department cutting the door off of a car to reach a victim inside, as well as providing CPR for another victim.

The mock crash scene also included a helicopter arriving to transport mock victims to hospitals in order to provide medical care. It appears that some of the mock victims are in critical condition.

Troopers, deputies, emergency medical staff, and families of fatal crash victims also spoke to the students about the effects of impaired driving, as well as their experiences.

“Impaired driving has major consequences and we strive to spread the message to make responsible choices,” The Utah Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post.” Remembering those lives lost may save a life in the future.”