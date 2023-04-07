UTAH (ABC4) — A distracted driver in southern Utah drove off the freeway and crashed into a parking lot, and the entire thing was caught on camera.

The driver was reportedly traveling on the I-15 in a Darwin Subaru, when they swerved off the road, down an embankment, and into a parking lot. Utah Highway Patrol posted the video, and included the tags, “Get off your phone,” and, “distracted driving.”

Troopers in Southern Utah were able to assist the driver, and no injuries were reported. The crash into the parking lot was recorded on a camera attached to the nearby building.

Utah Highway Patrol posted on Facebook, “As we head into Easter Weekend, this serves as a good reminder to remove all distractions when you are driving.”