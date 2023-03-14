WARNER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) released video from a helicopter during the rescue of a biker who fell 15 to 20 feet into a slot canyon in Southern Utah on Monday.

In video footage from the DPS Star 9 Helicopter, the biker can be seen moving in the crevice next to his bike. The chopper took a moment to land nearby, allowing crews to talk to the man and assess any injuries or needs before they attempted hoisting him out of the canyon.

Once back in the air, an overhead camera shows the chopper line up with the canyon while lowering a member of the rescue crew. The man was securely fastened to the hook of the rescue chopper, allowing rescue crews to hoist him out of the canyon.

Once out, the Star 9 chopper flew the man to a location where a nearby Life Flight chopper was waiting to take him to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition.

According to a press release, the man was riding his bike on Sunday in Warner Valley but did not return when he was supposed to. A search went until 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning, when it was suspended until the next morning.

The man was reportedly found around 8:30 a.m. on Monday in the canyon where officials say he had been stranded for 15 to 20 hours.

Crews were also able to rescue his motorcycle and return it to the family. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.