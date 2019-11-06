Washington County, Utah temple site announced

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Washington County, Utah Temple.

The temple, announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson in October 2018, will be built on a 14-acre site located northeast of 3000 East 1580 South in St. George.

“I just can’t express my enthusiasm,” Washington City resident Larae Williams said. “It’s just so exciting to us and we’re really looking forward to having two temples here in this area.”

Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 88,000 square feet.

This will be the city’s second temple. The St. George Utah Temple, which was dedicated in 1877, closed November 4, 2019, for an extensive renovation.

The temple is expected to reopen sometime in 2022.

