Washington County, Utah temple site announced

Southern Utah

by: Jennifer Gardiner,

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Washington County, Utah Temple.

The temple, announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson in October 2018, will be built on a 14-acre site located northeast of 3000 East 1580 South in St. George.

“I just can’t express my enthusiasm,” Washington City resident Larae Williams said. “It’s just so exciting to us and we’re really looking forward to having two temples here in this area.” 

Plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 88,000 square feet.

This will be the city’s second temple. The St. George Utah Temple, which was dedicated in 1877, closed November 4, 2019, for an extensive renovation.

The temple is expected to reopen sometime in 2022.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

October American Girl catalogue features model with Down syndrome

Thumbnail for the video titled "October American Girl catalogue features model with Down syndrome"

Expansion of the Provo airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expansion of the Provo airport"

Groundbreaking of Provo airport expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Groundbreaking of Provo airport expansion"

Salt Lake City Mayoral Race - Erin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salt Lake City Mayoral Race - Erin"

Florida family member reacts to Mexico ambush attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida family member reacts to Mexico ambush attack"

American family ambushed, killed in Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "American family ambushed, killed in Mexico"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories