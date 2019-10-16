Washington County Search and Rescue teams work 3500 rescue manhours in 2019 so far

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams saved an injured mountain biker during the weekend, marking the 107th incident for their crews in 2019 so far. ABC4’s Katie Karalis met with first responders who described the “alarming” increase in rescues in recent years.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said emergency crews are on track to possibly beat last year’s record-breaking 132 rescues. As Southern Utah continues to grow rapidly, Cashin said one of his biggest concerns is keeping up with the demand; his 70 volunteers have worked 3,500 man-hours in 2019 on rescues alone. On several incidents occurring during the workweek, the liaison said none of his members were available, so he had to call Washington County Sheriff’s deputies and the Bureau of Land Management to respond.

“In general volunteerism is on the decline, and if we are short rescuers, of course, we’ll call deputies, page out a SWAT team or ask firefighters and EMS to help us,” said Cashin. “Our new normal we know is going to be 120 or 130 rescues. It’s been like that for two years in a row, so I don’t see that changing.”











In 2018, Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue recorded 4,306 man-hours devoted to rescues and 3,887 man-hours devoted to training, according to Cashin. Crews said it’s not a matter of how many rescues they respond to, but rather how far apart the calls are; on busy weekends, they said they may respond to anywhere from three to five calls.

While volunteer resources are thin at times, Cashin said a full-time search and rescue team, with 8-12 personnel trained in each type of rescue, would cost Washington County taxpayers more than $1 million each year.

“It may end up becoming down the road five to ten years from now a hybrid, where you have 3 or 4 full-time staff members and the volunteers as well.” added Cashin.

To learn how to join the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, click here.

