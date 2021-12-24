Washington County Police spread holiday cheer through ‘Shop With A Cop’ event

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Police officers in Washington County are spreading holiday cheer, starting with police sirens for their annual Shop With A Cop event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“Really it’s a meaningful thing, for all our officers getting involved, I can’t tell you how many of them, I think we took a total of 45 kids shopping this year just from Eastern Washington County,” says Officer Dan Raddatz with the Hurricane City Police Department.

Raddatz says getting to know kids in the community is important, especially after a difficult year for law enforcement officials.

“You know playing around in the store and having some doughnuts and things like that, to where they just get to know a police officer isn’t just that guy that pulls you over, it could be that friendly officer that you can go to and find when you need some help,” says Raddatz.

Raddatz says local departments raised over $40,000 with help from community members and businesses.

“We do like having positive interactions with the community, it’s not, we don’t take any special joy in pulling people over or taking people to jail, that’s a have to, whereas this is an event where we want to go, officers aren’t getting paid to do these things, they’re donating their time to come and have fun and interact and make the best day they can for these kids,” he says.

Raddatz says police will use funds not used for Christmas gifts, for back-to-school shopping for kids in the community next year.