LIVE NOW: Washington County officials to release plan to open businesses

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials in Washington County will be unveiling a business plan in preparation to open the county.
Southwest Utah Public Health Dept. Officer and Director, Dr. David Blodgett, will join Washington County Commissioners for a press conference Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Watch live on the Washington County Facebok Page.
