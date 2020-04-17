Washington County has personal protective equipment to last one month amid high volume of search and rescues

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams are still responding to a high volume of calls, despite actions taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic to restrict state parks and the governor’s message that those from the Salt Lake City area as well as tourists should postpone their trips to Southwest Utah.

Three rescues — including two body recoveries — all in the span of four days: that’s what Washington County search and rescue crews have had to manage this week, which include:

A high-angle body recovery on Monday: a 57 year old Wyoming man fell more than 200 feet off a cliff to his death while mountain biking at Gooseberry Mesa.

A body recovery on Tuesday: a missing Washington County woman in her 50’s was found dead in the St. George area. Investigators are still determining the cause of death.

An injured mountain biker on Thursday: a St. George man in his 70’s wrecked his mountain bike on Bear Claw Poppy Trail, who was found by a doctor from New Zealand visiting the area.

Rescuers tell ABC4 News they’re feeling cautious about the amount of remaining protective supplies, which are essential due to the close contact they come into with victims and other rescuers.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin, the liaison for the Washington County Search and Rescue, said that if rescues continue at the current rate, he’ll be out of N95 respirators, surgical masks, and gloves within one month — and he’s put an order in with local emergency management to receive more supplies from the state.

Cashin said he believes COVID-19 restlessness and warm weather are two main factors likely correlated with the large number of calls, adding that he’s still seeing many coming to Southwest Utah not only from out of the state, but from out of the country.

“The state parks are for Washington County residents only, but for everyone else it’s just pushed them out into the desert,” Cashin said. “There are RVs and trailers everywhere.”

Rescuers said their biggest concern is tourists who may be hesitant to call for help when injured or lost due to fears of getting in trouble.

“I don’t want them to think they can’t call us, and we will come and rescue you. That’s all we’re going to do,” added Cashin.

There have been 40 rescues in Washington County so far in 2020 — on track for 130 or 140 rescues this year, according to Cashin.