WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a group of juveniles who allegedly brought guns to the carnival at Legacy Park last week.

Deputies report that they received a call about a group of juveniles bringing guns to the Washington County Fair on Saturday, April 15, at around 10 p.m.

According to the press release, patrolling deputies were able to respond to the area quickly, but four of the teens fled on foot. Authorities were able to speak to the rest of the three juveniles, but the other four teens have not been identified yet.

“This, in part, is due to a lack of cooperation with those present,” the press release stated. “None of the juveniles who stopped at the deputies’ commands had any weapons on them.”

Two firearms were recovered in the parking lot area, which is consistent with the direction the juveniles fled toward, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Deputies say there are no threats of violence reported at the time of the accident.

“The act of juveniles ‘waving’ firearms around in itself is a concern that the Sheriff’s Office does not take lightly,” said representatives of the Washington County Sherriff’s Office. “Based on preliminary reports, this is believed to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact dispatch at 435-634-5730 and reference incident 23W002036.

Deputies and other law enforcement agencies in Washington County will be present at the fairgrounds. Attendees are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to patrol officers and deputies or call 911 immediately.