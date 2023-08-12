CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 77-year-old Washington City man was killed in a crash in Cedar City on Friday, August 11, according to Cedar City Police.

Shortly before 9:40 p.m., officers responded to an accident at the intersection of 2900 North and Highway 130 in Cedar City. Authorities said after initial impact, the vehicles in the crash ended up at the Tagg-N-Go car wash at 3000 North.

The accident was reportedly between a motorcycle and a pickup truck. Upon arriving at the scene, EMS personnel tended to the driver of the motorcycle, who was then airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Enoch.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 77-year-old Washington City man, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene after EMS crews attempted to save his life. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police said the initial investigation showed the driver of the truck failed the right of way as he headed north on Highway 130 from 2900 North. At this point, the motorcycle reportedly collided with the truck’s driver side door.

The truck continued north after the crash, hitting the gutter on the east side of Highway 130 and ending up at the Tagg-N-Go. The truck then ran into vacuums at the car wash and came to a stop, police said.

“The Cedar City Police Department would like to extend its sympathies to the victim’s family for their loss,” a release states.

Utah Highway Patrol also responded to this incident.

No further information is available at this time.