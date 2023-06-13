PIUTE, Utah (ABC4) — The nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs has been sentenced in connection with the disappearance of a young girl.

Heber Pearson Jeffs, 54, was sentenced to three years probation for one count of custodial interference-removing a child from the state.

According to court documents, Heber Jeffs was originally charged with first-degree felony kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl. He reportedly has been caring for her since she was an infant, per the request of the girl’s mother and father.

However, when the young girl’s mother attempted to take her back, Heber Jeffs allegedly would not allow her to.

According to charging documents, Heber Jeffs and his wife Sarah Jeffs, were asked to take care of the girl shortly after she was born in 2012. The girl’s mother said that she maintained a constant relationship with her daughter and often visited her throughout the years.

In July or Aug. of 2022, the girl’s mother was told that Sarah Jeffs was no longer assisting in the girl’s care, “which was of great concern to [the girl’s] mother and father,” charging documents state. Following the news, she said she made arrangements to visit her daughter at Heber Jeffs’ home in Kingston, Utah on Aug. 3, 2022.

The mother said as she was traveling to see her daughter, she received a phone call from Heber Jeffs asking her to meet at a park in Richfield, instead of at his home. When they met at the park, he reportedly told her that, “circumstances have changed and I am going to change things from the way you […] had it set up,” charging documents state.

The mother said she contacted Heber Jeffs on Aug. 5 and asked for her daughter back, as she was “now in a position to take care of her,” court documents state.

However, the mother said when she arrived at Heber Jeffs’ home in Kingston, demanding that he allow her to take her daughter, Heber Jeffs said, “I will not give [her] up except by force through law enforcement,” charging documents state.

Heber Jeffs then allegedly told her she would “not be allowed access to her child unless she was going to get back into the church (FLDS) by writing to Helaman Jeffs or Warren Jeffs,” the charging documents state.

Jeffs is reportedly a member of the FLDS Church and recognizes his uncle Warren Jeffs as the prophet of that Church. Warren Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence in Texas after a 2011 conviction found him guilty of sexually assaulting two children.

The mother told officials she believed that Heber Jeffs received communication from church leaders that changed his views on her visiting her daughter. According to charging documents, she said leaders directed the female FLDS members to “gather,” allegedly in order to prepare for the removal of the marriage restriction Warren Jeff had instituted.

On Sept. 22, 2022, the mother, with assistance from Piute County Deputy Sheriff Gayler, reportedly went to Heber Jeffs’ house to retrieve the child. When they arrived, Heber Jeffs’ sister-in-law told them that he and the girl were not there, and had been gone for approximately four weeks.

The 10-year-old girl was then entered as a “missing person” in the National Crime Information Center. And Heber Jeffs’ was charged in the state of Utah for kidnapping, and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

In February of 2023, officials were able to locate Heber Jeffs and the missing girl in Minot, North Dakota. He will remain on parole until 2026, and if he would like to contact the girl, it must be approved by his parole officer, the court documents state.