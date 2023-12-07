ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Over 20 volunteer pilots departed from a number of Salt Lake airports Thursday morning to head to St. George, bringing gifts to 500 children at Sunset Elementary School.

The pilots brought toys, school supplies, books, backpacks, and clothing to the kids at Sunset Elementary. The trip was part of an annual Santa Flight, put on by the Utah wing of Angel Flight West — a nonprofit network of volunteer pilots that provide free medical transportation to people in need.

The Angel Flight pilots and various community groups throughout Utah gathered and donated school supplies, winter coats, books, and toys based on the needs of the school. They also had donations from Mountain America Credit Union and Bank of Utah to help stock the planes.

KUED (PBS Utah) also provided over 600 books through its “Ready to Learn” program, which encourages literacy and other family development programs.

The school children greeted Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves at the D1 Hangar in St. George. The kids reportedly sang holiday songs and received their gifts.

The first Santa Flight happened back in 2000. Members of the Utah Wing have since worked with their local communities to gather needed supplies and toys and deliver them to Title One Schools in rural areas.

Utah Wing Leader Steve Bollinger said, “We are very grateful for the generosity of our pilots and the community groups who have raised money and gathered donations so that even during this tough economic time, we can bring some holiday cheer to these kids.”

This year, Angel Flight West celebrates 40 years of service and 100,000 missions flown.