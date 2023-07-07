BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) — A wildfire near Beaver has crossed over the freeway and is now blazing on both sides.

Cars and trucks were continuing to drive on I-15 enveloped in smoke, for several hours, before the Utah Department of Transportation closed the road at 2:26 p.m. The fire was first reported as a brush fire by UDOT at 1:48 p.m. but was declared a wildfire around the same time they closed the road.

The fire has spread approximately 20 acres and is near milepost 121 northbound I-15. The road is closed starting at milepost 118. A UDOT camera is capturing the event which you can view above.

According to UDOT, the expected clearance duration is 3 hours. They expect to see the road cleared by 5:47 p.m.