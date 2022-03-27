St. George, UT (ABC4) – Distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of traffic accidents over the years. Mainly due to cellphone usage.

The St. George Police Department posted on their Facebook page an example of distracted driving. In the video, it shows a driver not watching the road ahead of them. Even with emergency lights activated, they almost hit the patrol car. Luckily, the car or the driver, stopped the vehicle before it rear ended the patrol car.

St. George police urge drivers to look ahead when driving and anticipate what is coming next.

It wasn’t determined what distracted the driver, but cell phone usage continues to be the leading cause of distracting accidents.