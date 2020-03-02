Utahn in Japan leaves hospital quarantine after being medically cleared to return home

TOKYO (ABC4 News) – A Utahn who tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, while on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has been medically cleared to head home after being quarantined in a Japanese hospital for weeks.

Jerri Jorgensen of St. George said officials from the Diamond Princess arranged for her and other medically cleared passengers to travel overnight to Tokyo, where she’s now waiting for a charter flight to bring her back to the states.

She tells ABC4 News she was very well taken care of, but she’s ready to start the next chapter.

“Prison break!” Jerri said. “Please don’t do a parade, or a party, or balloons; I’m too old for that crap.”

Jerri says she’s expected to fly out of Tokyo on Wednesday, bringing her closer to her husband Mark, who’s currently being treated for the virus at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

“They were able to get rid of those heart monitors so I’m not tethered anymore, and I’m able to get out of that gown, as you can see,” Mark said in a Facebook live video.

Mark will also need to obtain two consecutive negative test results in order to be released. While Jerri’s test results took just 24 hours to be processed, Mark’s will take at least 5 days because they’ll need to be shipped to Atlanta, Georgia, according to the Jorgensen’s.

