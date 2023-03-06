ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — An Ivins man allegedly crashed into a Tesla on purpose to “stop bad guys,” flooded his jail cell and punched a Washington County deputy in the face, according to authorities.

On Saturday, March 4, West Valley police responded to a crash on Brigham Road and River Road around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers reportedly found that the driver, later identified as Jordan Rockhill Beck, 30, has been transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene allegedly told police they saw a black Nissan traveling south at about 100 miles per hour. The driver reportedly cut in front of vehicles and almost hit one of the witnesses’ car head-on. The witnesses went on to say they saw the Nissan hit a Tesla that was slowing down at a red light without any attempts to hit the brakes.

When questioned by police at the hospital, Beck admitted to driving the Nissan at about 70 miles per hour and intentionally crashing into the Tesla.

“[Beck] stated he was driving fast to let out some steam, and when he noticed the [Tesla], he wanted to hit it and stop bad guys,” the affidavit read.

Beck also admitted to taking a mixture of Kava, Tylenol, kratom, and melatonin prior to driving, which police say can cause sleepiness to the point of impairment.

He was arrested shortly after on charges of negligently operating a vehicle (a class A misdemeanor), driving under the influence (a class A misdemeanor), reckless driving (a class B misdemeanor) and operating a vehicle without insurance (a class C misdemeanor).

A third-degree assault charge was added on Monday, March 6, after Beck was accused of punching a deputy in the face twice.

On Monday, Beck allegedly flooded his jail cell at the Purgatory Correctional Facility. When two deputies entered his cell, Beck reportedly advanced toward one of them in “an aggressive manner.”

According to the affidavit, Beck ignored commands from authorities to stay back and was consequently struck in the chest. After the two deputies exited the cell, Beck pushed against the door to prevent them from closing it.

Out of nowhere, Beck allegedly punched a deputy in the face twice when he was pushing him back to the cell. Another deputy had to restrain Beck and get him rehoused, the affidavit stated.

He is currently held at the Purgatory Correctional Facility without bail.