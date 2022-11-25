CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A woman in southern Utah has been arrested earlier this month for theft after authorities found she had been stealing rent payments from tenants and using a company debit card to make unauthorized purchases.

Lindsi Myers, 29, worked for a property management company, according to the probable cause document. She was accepting rent payments from tenants directly through her personal Venmo account and documenting them as being placed into the correct company account. In reality, she never actually deposited the money.

In an attempt to cover the missing funds, Myers allegedly transferred money paid by other tenants to the account she had stolen from.

Tenants lodged a complaint with the management company after they were asked to pay the rent once again. They were able to provide evidence that showed they had already transferred money over to Myers’ Venmo account.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A review of the company’s financial documents also revealed that Myers used a company debit card meant for minor office supplies for her own personal use. The affidavit stated that Myers spent more than $1,500 making purchases on Amazon and other businesses without authorization from her boss.

The total amount of money Myers had allegedly stolen was more than $5,000.

Myers is booked into the Iron County Jail on Nov. 8 and facing two felony charges for theft and unlawful use of a financial card.