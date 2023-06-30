ROCK SPRINGS, Wyoming (ABC4) — A Utah woman from Parowan was charged earlier this month with homicide in Rock Springs, Wyoming after she allegedly ran over a man at a Kum & Go gas station.

Rene Irisrose Daniels, 46, was charged with involuntary manslaughter for hitting a man in his 40s with her vehicle, according to Elizabeth Coontz with Rock Springs Police Department.

On Wednesday, May 24, sometime after 10:10p.m., Daniels was driving in the Kum & Go parking lot located on 1540 9th St. She then allegedly hit a man with her vehicle, Coontz reported.

The man was then transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, but succumbed to his injuries.

According to Coontz, Daniels remains in custody while awaiting trial. Authorities have not released any further information.