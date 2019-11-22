Utah travelers can expect a headache for holiday travel

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News)— This week’s storm was a glimpse of winter with warnings and wet weather, and while a break for the weekend is in store, millions of travelers can expect a headache for holiday travel.

AAA says 55 million people will be traveling for Thanksgiving, and the majority will be driving. According to data from the Utah Highway Safety Office, 15 people have been killed on our roadways in the five day period of Wednesday through Sunday in the past three years.

Not only are we going to have our typical holiday travel that creates traffic jams, but Utah Highway Patrol also said inclement weather will be thrown into the mix, causing possible crashes and slide-offs. Travel times should peak Wednesday afternoon, but drivers should expect congestion starting on Monday.

“It’s a long weekend, and we usually start to see traffic as early as Monday and Tuesday all the way through Sunday,” said UHP Sgt. Ryan Bauer said.

Bauer said it’s critical that drivers plan enough time to get to their destinations safely, slow down, and keep their tempers in check.

“We get a lot of calls of people not being patient, causing problems, being mean to each other, and cutting people off,” Bauer added. “There’s a lot of extra people out there wanting to get to where they want to go to their families. Please be patient with one another.”

Troopers said the majority of drivers do not have emergency kits in their cars, and these kits can be very simple and inexpensive: warm clothes, blankets, flashlights, water, snacks, and a first-aid kit.

