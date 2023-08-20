ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Tech University will be offering free, weekly community courses on generative artificial intelligence starting on Aug. 30, according to a press release.

The class, which will be open to the public, will reportedly discuss the opportunities artificial intelligence provides to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas.

According to the university, the limited-enrollment class will meet every Wednesday from Aug. 30 to Dec. 6.

The class’s instructor, Konnor Young, said he has seen how generative AI has the power to empower individuals to enrich their education.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Prompt engineering is the key to unlocking the power of generative AI,” he said.

Generative AI focuses on creating original content by learning patterns and characteristics from the data it is trained on, rather than analyzing existing data, according to the press release. The technology is reportedly used to create things like art, music, and videos, “opening opportunities and pushing the boundaries of what computers can do,” according to the press release.

The university said the class will mainly be an open-forum discussion about generative AI but will incorporate discussions on large language models and prompt engineering. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity for hands-on exercises to provide them with “the skills and knowledge necessary to kickstart generative creations,” according to the press release.

The class will reportedly offer opportunities for participants to discover how this technology can be harnessed to learn and create in disciplines ranging from art and humanities to science, technology, and engineering.

“Generative AI isn’t going anywhere, and it will become a part of our lives moving forward,” Young said. “Now is the time for everyone to learn and experiment with prompt engineering.”