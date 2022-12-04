ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah Tech freshman is dead after what appears to be an accidental fall from a fifth-story apartment balcony on campus in the early morning hours, according to university officials.

Peyton Hall, age not released, was with several friends and roommates in an apartment at Campus View Suites II at around 2:30 a.m. when he apparently fell. Students called 911 and Utah Tech Police, both of whom found Hall dead at the scene. St. George Police were also called to the scene.

“The family was contacted and Utah Tech officials worked with the Southwest Behavioral Health Center mobile crisis team who arrived on the scene in the early morning to provide mental health support to students and others involved,” said Utah Tech Vice-President of Marketing and Communications Jordon Sharpe in a statement released this afternoon. “In addition, mental health professionals from Utah Tech will be available at Campus View Suites II today and tomorrow (Dec. 4 and Dec. 5) to provide support on location and to continue to monitor the situation.”

Sharpe said students can also call 988 for immediate mental health support.

“Peyton was an involved and loved student in good academic standing at Utah Tech University, and our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this tragic time.”