Utah State Parks reminds Gunlock visitors to stay safe around waterfalls, rocks

GUNLOCK STATE PARK (ABC4 News) – State Park officials are reminding Utahns to be cautious when visiting Gunlock State Park in Washington County.

Park officials describe the falls as a “rare sight to behold” because after being absent for about a decade, the falls began flowing this year in early March.

Thousands of people have visited the park to see the waterfalls since they began. Park officials say they’ve seen a spike in the number of injuries in recent weeks.

First responders were called to the state park five times in the last three weeks. One person died and three others were injured while visiting the park.

Recreating on the rocks near the waterfalls is dangerous. Rocks are slick, water is swift, and covered hazards exist in the pools, officials say.

“There is always an inherent risk when recreating outdoors, so safety and situational awareness is paramount,” said Utah State Parks in a statement.

Families are encouraged to use caution and be observant in the area. Officials expect the waterfalls will stop flowing in the next few weeks.

