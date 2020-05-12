Utah Shakespeare Festival to cancel 2020 season due to health risks

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — In light of the cancellation of the 2020 Utah Summer Games, the Utah Shakespeare Festival also announced that the 2020 season will be cancelled due to health concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally, the festival announced on April 13 that the season would be revised. However, it was ultimately determined that the safety of the community guided the decision to cancel it.

“This is a direct result of the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on performing arts,” said Frank Mack, executive producer. “When we announced our revised season, we indicated that we would cancel our season if we had to, and sadly it has come to that.”

The season would have gone from July 9 through Sept. 5 and featured five shows

Those running the festival made various efforts to keep the festival up and running, such as social distancing measures, testing for seasonal staff, and limiting costuming and scenery.

Southern Utah University President Scott L Wyatt said, “We did everything in our power to keep the Festival open this summer. We know this news is difficult for the many individuals and small businesses in Cedar City who add so much to the Festival experience. They are our most important partners and we look forward to next summer when the streets, restaurants, shops and hotels of Cedar City are full of theatre-goers once again.”

The Festival plans to continue connecting with audiences through virtual broadcasting, which will be announced soon. It will also contact and refund those who bought tickets for the 2020 season. Those who purchased tickets can also choose to roll the tickets over to the 2021 season or donate the value of their tickets. They should call 800-PLAYTIX or wait for staff to reach out.

“There will be better days ahead, and the Utah Shakespeare Festival will once again be a source of joy, imagination and insights into the human condition. I’m heartbroken we can’t do that this season, but am enthused by the prospect of our 60th anniversary next year,” Mack said.

