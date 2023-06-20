HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — State Park rangers and law enforcement officials responded to two separate incidents at Sand Hollow State Park on Monday, one which sent a man to the hospital and the other which left a man stranded in the water for 30 minutes.

In the first incident, a 23-year-old man was with his family in the jumping rocks area. While he was at the top of the rocks, he fell 25 feet into the water below. Family members were able to dive in and pull the man out of the water and begin CPR until first responders arrived.

It was estimated the man was underwater for about three or four minutes at a depth of about 18 feet.

The family was able to get a pulse from the man, but he reportedly did not regain consciousness. Responding emergency crews took the man to a nearby boat dock before he was taken to a local hospital by LifeFlight.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Another incident involved a 20-year-old man who was on the back of a watercraft. The man reportedly fell off the back of the watercraft while he and the driver were on the water without the driver noticing.

State Park rangers said the man was wearing a life jacket and remained floating in the water for about 30 minutes before a boater found him, rescued him, and took him back to the docks. The man was reunited with his group, who had been looking for him but had difficulty due to waves and wind.

Park rangers said the man was “in and out” of consciousness for a period of time, but declined medical treatment.

The Utah Division of State Parks is using the two incidents as an opportunity to remind the public to keep safety as a top priority.

“Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jackets and helmets, and be sure to let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return,” said State Park officials in a press release. “Checking weather conditions and water temperatures is also vital.”

More safety tips and state park conditions can be found online on the Utah State Park’s website.