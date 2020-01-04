Utah national parks to offer free admission on these days in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The National Park Service will have five entrance fee-free days in 2020.

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. Mark your calendar for these entrance fee–free dates in 2020:

The National Park Service has dubbed its parks as “America’s best idea,” and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day–including five right here in Utah.

So grab a friend and get to planning your trips to Bryce Canyon, Zion, Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef National Parks!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: