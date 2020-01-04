Utah national parks to offer free admission on these days in 2020

Southern Utah
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) –  The National Park Service will have five entrance fee-free days in 2020.

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. Mark your calendar for these entrance fee–free dates in 2020:

The National Park Service has dubbed its parks as “America’s best idea,” and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day–including five right here in Utah.

So grab a friend and get to planning your trips to Bryce Canyon, Zion, Arches, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef National Parks!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR"

Elmira teenager saves man from burning car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elmira teenager saves man from burning car"

911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 call: Teen saves neighbor from car fire"

Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing 17-year-old hiker found alive"

SLC school district considering late start time for high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "SLC school district considering late start time for high schools"

Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters occupy Washington Square Park, standing with homeless population"
More Video News

Don't Miss