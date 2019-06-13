Utah man suspected in deputy’s killing charged with murder, armed robbery

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES (ABC4 News) – A Utah man accused of shooting and killing a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was formally charged Thursday.

Rhett McKenzie Nelson, 30, of St. George, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting of sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Gilbert Solano at a Jack in the Box in Alhambra, about 8 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that Nelson was charged with two fatal shootings, one attempted murder and two counts of second-degree robbery.

The other fatal shooting happened in central Los Angeles only hours before the deputy was shot. Officials said Nelson was in his vehicle when he approached a man on the street, exchanged a few words and then shot him. That victim has been identified as Dmitry Koltsov.

He also is accused of attempting to murder a man named Aleksandr Chudetckii.

Hours after shooting Solano, officials say Nelson also committed two armed robberies in Long Beach – one at a Shell gas station and the other at a 7-Eleven.

If convicted as charged, Nelson faces a possible maximum sentence of death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek the death penalty.

He is also suspected in a string of armed robberies of convenience stores in the San Diego area.

Nelson was reported missing by his family as of May 27. In a Facebook post, family members said he had a history of opioid abuse but has been clean for about six months.

