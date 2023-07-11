SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 22-year-old man from Junction, Utah died after crashing through a fence, causing his vehicle to turn on its side on Monday, July 10, according to Idaho State Police.

Police say the accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday night at the block of 1100 E 990 S, north of Kimberly in Jerome Co., Idaho.

The driver, 22, of Junction, was reportedly in a 2005 GMC Sierra heading eastbound on 990 S.

“He drove off the right shoulder, through the shrubs, and back onto the roadway,” a release states.

The Sierra then went through a fence in a parking lot, where it overturned and “came to rest on its side,” police say.

The man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release states. He was reportedly taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.